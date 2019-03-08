Abraham Badru: Police urge community to break silence a year after ‘brutal’ shotgun killing in Dalston

Abraham Badru police

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward on the first anniversary of Abraham Badru being brutally gunned down in Dalston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Abraham Badru Abraham Badru

The 26-year-old personal trainer and football coach was shot while opening his car boot in Fenrcliff Road on March 25 – he died at the scene, yards from his mother’s home, from a shotgun wound to the chest.

Cops continues to offer a £20,000 reward for information leading to his killers.

In a joint statement, Abraham’s bereaved family said: “There is still no justice for us since his killer is still on the loose. If you have any information that may be related to the case, we implore you to come forward anonymously.

“We ask that you empathise with us in finding justice for a man who put the safety of others before himself. Our family cannot move forward without finding peace in knowing that Abraham’s killer has been captured. Time never stops but we continue to speak his name, knowing that justice will be served, no matter how long it takes.

A £20,000 reward is being offered to help catch Abraham Badru's killer A £20,000 reward is being offered to help catch Abraham Badru's killer

“To mark this date, we pay homage to Abraham’s life by honouring the love he shared, the peace he omitted, and the discipline he demonstrated. Most importantly, his integrity and selflessness. Abraham: you will always be loved and forever in our hearts.”

On Sunday, March 25 Abraham went shopping in Brent Cross, collected a takeaway from the 805 Restaurant in Hendon and then went to his father’s home.

He left this address at 10.15pm and visited a woman, before travelling home to Hackney. During the journey, he spoke to a woman on the phone for 44 minutes.

Abraham was fatally shot while still on the phone at 11.11pm.

Abraham Badru. Abraham Badru.

Moments after the shooting, a black male believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket made off from the scene on foot, before getting on a bicycle.

He had a rucksack on his back. The bicycle is described as white and didn’t have any lights.

The Met’s murder squad has been exploring a number of enquiries, including that Abraham was killed in a case of mistaken identity, and his shooting may have been connected to one of the several relationships he had.

On November 22, 2018 detectives arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. She has been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh, from the Met’s murder squad, said: “Abraham’s family, as you can imagine, are devastated and desperate to see someone brought to justice and get an answer to their key question: ‘Why?’

“I personally feel deeply troubled and frustrated when I speak to Abraham’s courageous mother and I have to explain the silence that has descended amongst the community. I do not know why there is a silence. I appreciate that people may be scared by the very nature of the murder within their community. But there are other ways to provide us with information rather than calling police directly - you can speak to the charities Crimestoppers or Fearless completely anonymously. They have amazing track records of helping to remove dangerous people from our streets, a desire we all share.

“I do believe people in the right circles have information and are talking about Abraham’s murder - maybe there is a mother or partner out there who has information or even a confession from their son or boyfriend. Maybe that mother or partner is wrestling with their conscience about what is the right thing to do. I know it is a huge step to call, but consider the pain that Abraham’s mother is going through; you could remove the pain and you will make Hackney safer for your family and everyone who lives and works there.”

Detectives want to speak with a man and a woman seen in Ferncliff Road shortly after 11pm on the night Abraham died.

The woman was white and wearing a three-quarter length puffer jacket. She was walking along Ferncliff Road in the direction of Foxley Close, close to the crime scene.

The man was also white and wearing shorts. He was seen a few minutes after the woman, also walking in Ferncliff Road.

Detectives suspect these people live in the area and could have crucial information about the fatal shooting.

They also want to speak with someone who called the police incident room in June 2018. This caller rang on behalf of a friend, who is thought to hold vital information and may have witnessed important details immediately after Abraham was attacked.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police incident room in the strictest confidence on 020 8785 8099. Alternatively, to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 - they will not ask your name or trace your call. You can also visit www.fearless.org to pass on information anonymously.

In addition to witnesses and those with information, detectives also wish to speak with anyone who knew Abraham but has not yet been in contact with police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.