Two arrested following alleged assault on police officers in Hackney

Two people have been arrested following an alleged altercation in Hackney.

At about 3.30pm yesterday (June 10), officers on patrol around Frampton Park Road in Hackney were flagged down because of an alleged assault.

When the two officers spoke to people nearby, an alleged confrontation ensued and more police attended the scene.

A male and female police constable both suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Footage of an incident has been watched more than 267,000 times on social media, prompting a reply from Hackney mayor Philip Glanville.

He was “horrified”: “My thoughts are with both officers and praise their bravery when faced with this situation. Our police are here to protect us and scenes like this are unacceptable.”

Supt Martin Rolston, from the Central East Command Unit, said the incident was “shocking” and the officers “fortunate that their injuries are not more serious”.

Two men, aged 20 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of assault on police and taken to an east London police station.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 with reference Cad 4315/10Jun.