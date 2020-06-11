Search

Advanced search

Two arrested following alleged assault on police officers in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 12:40 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 11 June 2020

A video on Twitter has been watched thousands of times. Picture: Met Police

A video on Twitter has been watched thousands of times. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two people have been arrested following an alleged altercation in Hackney.

At about 3.30pm yesterday (June 10), officers on patrol around Frampton Park Road in Hackney were flagged down because of an alleged assault.

When the two officers spoke to people nearby, an alleged confrontation ensued and more police attended the scene.

A male and female police constable both suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Police release image of car connected to Lower Clapton Shooting

Footage of an incident has been watched more than 267,000 times on social media, prompting a reply from Hackney mayor Philip Glanville.

He was “horrified”: “My thoughts are with both officers and praise their bravery when faced with this situation. Our police are here to protect us and scenes like this are unacceptable.”

Supt Martin Rolston, from the Central East Command Unit, said the incident was “shocking” and the officers “fortunate that their injuries are not more serious”.

Two men, aged 20 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of assault on police and taken to an east London police station.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 with reference Cad 4315/10Jun.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney Council seeks injunction to tackle large gatherings on Marshes

The aftermath of the party on Hackney Marshes on May 18. Picture: Hackney Council

Police release image of car connected to Lower Clapton Shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A Hackney church offers its garden to Stoke Newington pupils

St Matthias School pupils like Milan thomas are learning about nature and growing food as their classroom moves outdoors once a week. Picture: DissentersN16

Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney Council seeks injunction to tackle large gatherings on Marshes

The aftermath of the party on Hackney Marshes on May 18. Picture: Hackney Council

Police release image of car connected to Lower Clapton Shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A Hackney church offers its garden to Stoke Newington pupils

St Matthias School pupils like Milan thomas are learning about nature and growing food as their classroom moves outdoors once a week. Picture: DissentersN16

Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham’s Alli banned over coronavirus joke

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Arteta: Lack of fans could help Arsenal at City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Arsenal Women confirm Peyraud-Magnin exit

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs set for £1billion loss

The Premier League trophy.
Drive 24