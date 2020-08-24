Appeal to trace witnesses of homophobic attack in Stamford Hill

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a homophobic attack and was robbed in Stamford Hill in July. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

A homophobic attack in Stamford Hill has lead to an urgent appeal to find people who witnessed the incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man in his 20s suffered minor injuries and had his headphones stolen after a homophobic assault and robbery near the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Amhurst Park on July 26 at about 1am.

The victim was walking across the junction when he was approached by two men shouting homophobic abuse, who then launched a physical assault.

Once the perpetrators had left the scene, the victim called the police.

However, the attackers then returned to steal his headphones and attempted to take his phone.

The victim described his attackers as white and in their mid-20s.

READ MORE: Islington and Hackney dealers jailed after sending 1,800 parcels of drugs around world

One of the assailants was said to be around 5ft 6ins tall with a beard. The victim said he was wearing a green baseball cap at the time.

You may also want to watch:

The other man is believed to be about 6ft 2ins tall with curly blond or ginger hair. The man was reported to be wearing a leather jacket with a T-shirt underneath.

Police are appealing for anyone with information.

They believe at least two people witnessed the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning, including a woman in a white car who asked the victim if he needed help.

A man in the back of a large passing black car is also believed to have witnessed the incident.

No further details of the alleged witnesses are known to police at this time.

Det Sgt James Rush said: “This was a vicious attack on the victim, all the more appalling because of the homophobic abuse the victim received.

“I implore any witnesses to this incident to get in touch to tell us what you saw. Any information you have no matter how small may be pivotal to our investigation.

“The Met stands against hate and will make every effort to trace the suspects down and hold them responsible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 580/26Jul. Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.