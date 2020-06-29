Search

Man arrested after two stabbed near Clapton Common

PUBLISHED: 09:42 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 29 June 2020

Two men were stabbed on Saturday. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed in Hackney.

At about 11.25pm on Saturday, June 27, Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service crews rushed to help two men who had knife injuries near Clapton Common.

Both in their 20s and believed to be Romanian, the two men were taken to hospital and treated.

Their injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

The Met Police are not treating the incident as a hate crime.

A 33-year-old man, also believed to be a Romanian national, was arrested near the scene and taken into police custody.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact police on 101 with reference 9654/27jun.

