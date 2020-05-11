Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney
PUBLISHED: 09:48 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 11 May 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney.
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Stamford Hill after he went to a north London police station on May 10.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries to early June.
The officers had released CCTV images in connection with alleged incidents.
