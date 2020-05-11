Search

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 09:48 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 11 May 2020

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Stamford Hill after he went to a north London police station on May 10.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries to early June.

The officers had released CCTV images in connection with alleged incidents.

