Met’s crackdown on knife crime and gangs in Hackney continues - despite coronavirus pandemic

Met police's HQ at Scotland Yard. Picture source: MPS MPS

Five arrests were made yesterday in Hackney and Tower Hamlets as part of a national campaign to crack down on violence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, police forces around the country have been co-ordinating their efforts in Operation Sceptre to tackle knife crime.

The Met’s Central East Basic Command Unit (BCU) has seized a knife, a handgun, drugs and lots of cash that is believed to be linked to crime, through proactive policing using warrants and targeted intelligence-led stop and search.

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with six robberies that took place in Hackney between February 25 and March 3, and another man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm which was found in the boot of a car which police officers spotted being driven erratically. Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply, and a 24-year-old man was arrested for possession of a knife.

Det Supt Mike Hamer who led the operation, said: “This is a very worrying and strange time for everyone with the threat of the pandemic, but this does not mean that we are curbing or reducing our focus on tackling crime.

You may also want to watch:

“It is policing as usual and we are as determined as ever to support victims and target offenders.

“We’ve arrested two significant individuals who represent high harm in a gang sense. One was somebody we were targeting because we felt they were breaching bail conditions set by the court. He wasn’t complying with the curfew, and was knocking around with people he shouldn’t be. Another arrest was a good spot by officers - they recognised him as being a gang individual and he was found with crack cocaine and cannabis. Class A drugs were found in his underpants when he was searched back at the police station, and he’s been charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

“Today has been a fantastic start to the week for us in terms of securing arrests and showing people that the Met is there for them and doing everything we can to keep London safe and protect young lives.”

Det Supt Hamer said that the community is “crucial” in its work.

“We really need to hear from you if you have information about crime, those who carry a weapon, or those who exploit others for gain or revenge while putting others at risk,” he added.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.