Rapper ASAP Bari admits sexually assaulting woman in a east London hotel

PUBLISHED: 11:17 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 03 January 2019

ASAP Bari arriving at the Old Bailey this morning. Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

ASAP Bari arriving at the Old Bailey this morning. Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

American rapper and fashion designer ASAP Bari has today admitted sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in east London.

The 27-year-old, real name Jabari Shelton, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to one count of sexual assault after a video emerged of him attacking his victim in July 2017.

The star, from Manhattan in New York, flew to the UK on Tuesday to attend court.

The defendant, who has an address in Clapton, east London, had been expected to deny two charges and face trial.

But he pleaded guilty to one charge on Thursday.

Shelton is a founding member of New York hip-hop collective ASAP Mob.

