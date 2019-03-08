Search

Advanced search

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

PUBLISHED: 08:29 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 16 September 2019

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A rapper who ran a county lines drugs network out of Hackney has been jailed for 12 years and six months, with four accomplices also facing long stretches behind bars.

Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met PoliceAkwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Asfa Allen, 32, who is also known by the name ASCO, was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court on Friday.

During the earlier trial, the court heard that Kent man Allen - of Pegasus Way, Gillingham, was the organiser of at least four drug dealing routes from Hackney into the home counties.

The others sentenced included Akwasi Kwateng, 24 of Lindisfarne Way, who received a seven year sentence and Donovan Corbett, 22 of Lockgate Close, who was given nine years.

Barking man Bradley Faponle, 33 of Great Galley Close, was sentenced to nine years and nine months, while Denxel Nimoh, 20, from Coventry faces five years and seven months behind bars.

You may also want to watch:

A sixth man, Kai Lye, 28 of Barlow House in the Provost Estate will be sentenced at a later date.

Det Sgt Gary Clarke, from the Met's Specialist Crime North who led the investigation, said: "This was a long and thorough investigation carried out by my dedicated team who worked tirelessly to collate evidence that would remove these individuals from our streets and shut down a county lines route.

"Allen, who also went by the stage name 'ASCO' had landed a successful and lucrative recording contract with a major label where he could have left his life of crime and violence behind, however he could not release his grip on running a county lines route and will now be spending time behind bars instead of working on his music."

During the trial, the court and jury heard that in the early hours of 12 December 2017, following months of investigations, officers executed 15 warrants across London and the home counties, which resulted in £25,000 in cash and approximately half a kilogram of heroin being seized.

Det Insp Dave Williams, added: "Drug dealing is inextricably linked to the violence we have seen across the capital.

"This result is a culmination of months of hard work and dedication from colleagues who remain focused on tackling drug dealing and violence in London."

Most Read

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Xavien Russell: Top Boy actor pushed off a roof has feet on ground as he heads to Hollywood

The cast of Top Boy - not on a Hackney Homes' towerblock because the council banned them from filming on their property in the borough

Gazette letters: Neighbourhood critters, deaths in custody, Brexit and 5G

Rats, an example of London wildlife? Picture: PA

Stoke Newington death: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Mortgage broker tells couple their £685,000 flat on Hackney Council’s flagship Kings Crescent development is ‘worthless’

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Most Read

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Xavien Russell: Top Boy actor pushed off a roof has feet on ground as he heads to Hollywood

The cast of Top Boy - not on a Hackney Homes' towerblock because the council banned them from filming on their property in the borough

Gazette letters: Neighbourhood critters, deaths in custody, Brexit and 5G

Rats, an example of London wildlife? Picture: PA

Stoke Newington death: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Mortgage broker tells couple their £685,000 flat on Hackney Council’s flagship Kings Crescent development is ‘worthless’

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

New host venue announced for London Football Awards

Tottenham's Son Heung-min after winning the London Football Awards 2019 Premier League Player of the Year. Picture: Action Images for LFAP via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Gunners ‘scared’ by Watford claims Xhaka

Watford's Will Hughes (left) and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac in action during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Premier League: Watford 2 Arsenal 2

Arsenal fans in the stands react during the second half during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

WSL: Tottenham Women 1 Liverpool 0

Tottenham players huddle before play (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists