John Howard Centre escape: Police warn the public to dial 999 if they spot tattooed absconder

Ayanda Mpontshane, 24, who absconded from the John Howard Centre. Picture: Met Police met police

Police have warned the public to dial 999 immediately if they spot a man who has absconded from the John Howard Centre.

Ayanda Mpontshane, 24, who suffers from schizophrenia, went missing from the medium secure mental health unit in Kenworthy Road, Homerton on Thursday.

Police issued an appeal to trace Mpontshane - who they have warned must not be approached - on Sunday night.

Mpontshane is a black male, aged 24, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short spiky hair and tattoos on his neck and arms.

When last seen he was wearing black jeans, grey T-shirt, green checked shirt and black trainers.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts call 999 quoting 2302385/20.

The centre came under the spotlight in 2015 when MPs Meg Hillier and Diane Abbott called for safety to be the "highest priority" after a spate of high-profile offenders - including a violent rapist, child snatcher and the man dubbed "Britain's most prolific burglar" - went on the run while on escorted leave.