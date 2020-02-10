Search

Baris Kucuk murder trial: Adam Tarik admits selling phone of the man he killed in Finsbury Park

PUBLISHED: 09:59 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 10 February 2020

Baris Kucuk

Baris Kucuk

Family and friends of Baris Kucuk

The man who killed Baris Kucuk has admitted selling the mobile phone he robbed off him for "£70 or £80".

Baris Kucuk's family and friends hold a vigil and campaign against knife crime after he was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park.Baris Kucuk's family and friends hold a vigil and campaign against knife crime after he was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park.

Adam Tarik, 26, of no fixed abode, has admitted robbery and manslaughter of Mr Kucak, however denies the more serious offence of murder, claiming he did not intend to kill him.

Tarik attacked Mr Kucak, 33, of Woodberry Down, in the early hours of June 1 in Vartry Road, jurors at the Old Bailey have heard on Friday (February 10).

Mr Kucuk had been walking an Italian woman he met in a shop at Manor House back to her home, and Tarik had spotted Mr Kucuk's phone as he used Google translate to communicate with her.

Soon after the woman reached her flat, she heard screaming from the street outside and looked out to see Mr Kucuk lying on the ground underneath Tarik.

He had sliced through Mr Kucuk's knee from the back, severing the major arteries.

Surgeons were unable to repair the damage and amputated his leg later that day - but he died of organ failure on June 3 as a result of catastrophic blood loss.

Giving evidence, Tarik, who spoke in Arabic translated by an interpreter, said he had been sleeping rough in Finsbury Park after moving to the UK from Algeria as an illegal immigrant in 2018.

After his fake identity card was seized by the police he turned to pickpocketing and stealing mobile phones to get enough money to pay rent. He had been living in Pacific House in Vale Road near to the crime scene.

He would regularly go out armed with a knife but said he had never used it before he attacked Mr Kucak.

On June 1 Tarik had been hanging around outside Manor House station looking for chances to steal mobile phones, and CCTV images captured him as he approached two other people.

He first approached a woman who changed direction four times - three times in front of oncoming traffic - to shake him off.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones pointed out she was "obviously frightened" and asked whether Tarik was "intending to rob her too". He claimed he was trying to chat her up.

Mr Emlyn Jones said: "Let's be clear. You'd gone out that night to commit thefts and robberies, not to find a girlfriend."

Tarik said: "Sometimes the opportunities come in different ways. You don't know what is going to come across you."

In another clip a man is seen running away from him.

Tarik claimed the man was "swearing at him in English" and that he went to "see if he wanted to fight".

Mr Emlyn Jones: "I suggest you did threaten that man and the only weapon you had on you was your knife."

Tarik replied: "I said it to you on many occasions I haven't used the knife to rob or threaten people but I just have it to protect myself."

The Italian woman who was with Mr Kucuk just before his death had told him she was scared after seeing a man she later identified as Tarik approach another man behind them and shout aggressively, as they walked along Seven Sisters Road.

Tarik described to jurors riding his bike towards Mr Kukuk and snatching his phone, but claimed Mr Kucuk ran after him and pulled him off the bike.

He said: "It made me fall down and he started hitting me.

"When I fell down the knife just came out of my pocket. I don't know how I picked up the knife. My intention was to wave it at him to stop the kicking. I don't know how I moved the knife, or how it reached his leg. I had no intention whatsoever to touch him with the knife."

Before he left, Tarik took the mobile phone and later sold it for "£70 or £80".

As he cycled home he tried to clean the knife on some cardboard boxes on the way, and forensic tests showed traces of his own blood on them as well that of Mr Kucuk.

The weapon was found sitting on the draining board in Tarik's home after he was arrested.

The trial continues.

