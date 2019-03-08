Bobby Awofeso: Police to reopen case after coroner notes attack in Upper Clapton Betfred contributed to death

Colleen Marlow and her late father Bobby Awofeso. Archant

Police will review their decision to make no charges in the case of Bobby Awofeso, who died after being beaten up in an Upper Clapton bookmaker’s last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last month a coroner ruled that Bobby, also known as Babatunde Adepetun, died of natural causes on April 4 after being left unconscious in Betfred, Upper Clapton Road.

But the coroner wanted it on record that the incident had contributed to his death.

Despite interviewing the man they thought fought with the 53-year-old, who lived in nearby Lea View House, police did not arrest or charge anyone, and closed the case.

But following the inquest, the Met has now decided to take another look, giving hope to Bobby's daughter Colleen Awofeso, who feels no justice has been done.

“The person who did this has got away with it because of lack of evidence,” she told the Gazette. “The fight started at the front of the shop but his body was at the back. I believe he was trying to get away from whatever situation it was.”

You may also want to watch:

Colleen, who says she was told by police her father had a “bad heart anyway”, says he never drank, did drugs or smoked in his life.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns raised by Mr Awofeso's family during the inquest at which the coroner recorded a verdict of natural causes with no causal link between the incident and his death.

“The Met is continuing to liaise with colleagues at City of London Police and in order to provide the family with the assurance they need, has agreed to carry out a review of the case.

City of London Police were called in to investigate Bobby's death due to the Met's murder squad being spread too thinly following seven killings in four days. Bobby's death fell on the same day Israel Ogunsola was stabbed to death off Morning Lane in Homerton.

A report by police ahead of Bobby's inquest stated CCTV from the bookie's was “corrupted”. Colleen reckons that's the reason no charges were brought.

The report stated: “The CCTV footage has been examined by technicians and the footage is not recoverable.

“There is no footage from any external cameras showing the incident.”