Man arrested after fatal shooting in Lower Clapton

PUBLISHED: 15:26 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 06 June 2020

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

A 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in Brackenfield Close on Friday night (June 5).

Police were called at approximately 11.30pm on Friday, June 5 to reports of shots fired.

London Ambulance Service also attended and found a man in his 20s suffering gunshot injuries outside an address he had just left.

Despite the efforts of medics and officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification will follow.

The murder is being investigated by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine said: “Following initial enquiries we know that there were people in Brackenfield Close at the time of the shooting. I would urge those people, and anyone else who has information that could progress this investigation to get in contact immediately.

“This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young man’s life and has left his family and friends devastated. If you can help us find those responsible, then please get in contact.”

The 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at an east London police station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865, or call 101 and quote CAD8894/5June or Operation Scalby. You can also tweet information to @MetCC.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

