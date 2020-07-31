Broadway Market stabbing: Warnings issued after gang of youths seen running around ‘armed with machetes and large knives’

Police tape off the crime scene after someone was stabbed in Broadway Market. Picture: @999London Picture: @999London

Eye witnesses reported seeing a gang of 20 youths armed with machetes and large knives running around Broadway Market last night, as another person was stabbed in the area in the space of 24 hours.

Emergency services were called to the popular market street just before 11.30pm to reports of a group of people fighting.

A boy, believed to be in his mid teens, was found with stab injuries, and was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital.

His injuries were not life threatening according to Scotland Yard.

Broadway Market was taped off by police officers, who found a discarded weapon close to where the victim was knifed.

Officers from the violence suppression unit seized one knuckle duster, one set of nunchucks, two large knives, a hammer, cannabis and cash in Hackney yesterday. Picture: Hackney Police Officers from the violence suppression unit seized one knuckle duster, one set of nunchucks, two large knives, a hammer, cannabis and cash in Hackney yesterday. Picture: Hackney Police

By 2am Det Supt Courcha had issued a Section 60 covering the whole of Hackney until 9am this morning - meaning officers could stop and search anyone without needing to have reasonable grounds for suspicion, as is usually the case.

Hackney Police reported yesterday that its violence suppression unit had seized one knuckle duster, one set of nunchucks - which is a traditional martial arts weapon made up of two sticks connected at one end by a short chain or rope - two large knives, a hammer and a “significant amount” of cannabis, as well as cash whilst responding to various incidents across Hackney.

The incident followed a stabbing at 4am on Thursday morning close by in London Fields nearby. A 15-year-old was rushed to hospital with wounds to his head and back.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening according to police officers.

Adriene Klasa warned people on Twitter to avoid the area last night, saying: “Was just on Broadway Market below London Fields. There were a number of people with large knives on the street about 20 mins ago. They were heading south.”

Another witness, J Sheffield, also issued a warning, saying: “20 or more gang kids on bikes with machetes/large knives running/cycling through London fields/broadway market attacking each other. I was just there! Scary stuff. Avoid the area.”

Oliver Tomkins, who also saw similar scenes, said: “Youths with machetes running down Broadway Market tonight, without fear of being caught, stabbing each other. Stabbing in the field yesterday. Are you going to deal with the situation Hackney Police.”

Broadway Market was taped off last night as police carried out an investigation, and Hackney Police drafted “additional resources” into the area who were conducting patrols.

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection with the stabbing in London Fields yesterday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in Broadway Market or has information should call 101, tweet @MetCC quoting 9378:30JUL20 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.