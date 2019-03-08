Breaking

Jailed: Bruno Pateco-Te sentenced to 27 years for murder of Kaan Aslan on Nightingale Estate, Lower Clapton

Bruno Pateco-Te police

The Old Bailey witnessed dramatic scenes this afternoon as the mother of the man who murdered Kaan Aslan repeatedly shouted his name before collapsing as her son was led off to serve 27 years in prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kaan Aslan who was brutally chased down in the street and stabbed in his heart. Picture: Met Police Kaan Aslan who was brutally chased down in the street and stabbed in his heart. Picture: Met Police

Kaan was chased down in the street and stabbed through his heart in Monteagle Way, Lower Clapton, by a pack of at least six thugs armed with knives and Samurai swords just before midnight on November 13 2017.

Bruno Pateco-Te, 24, of Chelmer Road, Homerton - the only one of them who has yet been caught - took part in retribution for a gang attack on his brother Joao three months earlier.

Mr Aslan, 20, who was not part of any gang, and was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

Medics fought to save his life but he died at the scene 15 minutes later.

The gang had set upon two cyclists in Laxfield Court, London Fields, who fortunately managed to escape, just before attacking Kaan - who was tragically not so lucky.

Sentencing Pateco-Te to a minimum life term of 27 years before he can apply for parole, alongside 30 months for violent disorder to run concurrently, Her Honour Judge Poulet, said she was satisfied the events which transpired were a “direct result” of an attack on Pateco-Te’s brother and the “bitter but senseless hatred” existing between rival gangs in Hackney.

Over the course of a two-week trial jurors heard that Pateco-Te’s younger brother was part of the Niners gang, and had been charged with affray for fighting opposing gang members at the Notting Hill Carnival in August. Adhering to his bail conditions he went to sign on at Stoke Newington police station. But his girlfriend’s car was rammed as they drove home down Rectory Road, and he was hospitalised after being chased down the street and stabbed six times.

HH Judge Poulet said: “These were serious injuries, but fortunately he survived following hospital treatment. He refused to make a statement to the police about the attack or the injuries he suffered. Certain members of the Stokey N16 gang were arrested but the matter couldn’t proceed.

“If your brother had co-operated with the police they may have been able to bring his matter before the court as you have been in this case,” she told Pateco-Te in the dock.

“The way you chose to respond has led to the death of an incident young man, agony for his family and ruined your life and I’m sure that of your mother and members of your family.

“This was a terrible crime made even worse by the significant degree of planning that went into it, and the force of numbers and armoury. The detective work was painstaking and very time consuming.”

Crown prosecutor Mr Glasgow described how Kaan, who had hoped to attend university, had moved to the UK from Turkey aged eight in 2005 to “prepare a future and education”.

In a statement his mother said: “It’s difficult to imagine a mother and father looking for a place to bury their son. We buried him with a quilt so he doesn’t feel the cold. I have no interest in anything in life any more I buried my hopes and dreams with my son.

“Although he’s not here with us we will never forget him. I walk past where he was murdered every day to take my 12-year-old son to school and it’s difficult to think about it every day constantly.”

Mr Glasgow added: “She expressed a hope I think shared by everyone in this courtroom that these meaningless killings must be stopped.”

Before he was led away Pateco-Te piped up: “I just want to say something.”

He continued: “I’m just devastated by the harm to the family and my family as well. Nobody has won today.

“Now I don’t understand how I got convicted for murder based on the circumstantial evidence of the detectives and whatnot, and some of the stories I’ve heard of people convicted and acquitted.”

HH Judge Poulet chipped in: “Mr Pateco-Te I’m going to stop you there.

“I’m glad you started those remarks with your remorse and regret for the family and that’s as far as I’m prepared and this court is prepared to listen,” she finished and left the court room.

“I will never forget you. I love you,” his mother shouted as he was led off by security guards, before collapsing in the public gallery herself.