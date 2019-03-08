Bus robber who targeted vulnerable passengers in Hackney is jailed

A woman has been jailed for robbing vulnerable passengers on buses in Hackney - including an 87-year-old man.

Gloria Makanjuola, 28, of no fixed address, stole bank cards and cash from eight victims in September and October last year.

She was jailed on Wednesday for two years and eight months after admitting eight counts of robbery, four counts of theft and four counts of fraud.

The 87-year-old man was on the 30 bus in Wick Road when Makanjuola sat next to him and tried to put her hands in his pocket. He told her to stop but she managed to grab around £80 in cash.

The youngest victim was an 18-year-old on woman who boarded the 277 in Mare Street. Makanjuola began talking to the teen, who was crying, and touching her. The victim told her to leave her alone, and Makajuola then pressed the emergency exit button and got off, having stolen her purse and Oyster card.

Makanjuola was caught after being identified by roads and transport cops on CCTV footage.

Det Supt Andy Cox said: "We are focused on targeting prolific criminals like Makanjuola who target and prey on the most vulnerable commuters."