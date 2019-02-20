Search

Advanced search

Caroline Flack: Inquest resumes into death of Love Island presenter

PUBLISHED: 11:04 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 05 August 2020

Ryan Hooper, PA Chief Reporter

File photo dated 20/2/2019 of Caroline Flack. Love Island narrator Iain Stirling remembered Caroline Flack's

File photo dated 20/2/2019 of Caroline Flack. Love Island narrator Iain Stirling remembered Caroline Flack's "passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm" as the show paid tribute to her on Monday.

PA Wire/PA Images

The inquest into the death of television presenter Caroline Flack has resumed at Poplar Coroner’s Court this morning.

The 40-year-old former former Love Island and X Factor host was found hanged at her home in Stoke Newington on February 15.

She had been due to stand trial the following month for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton - a charge she denied.

The inquest, before coroner Mary Hassell, was initially opened and adjourned on February 19.

No members of Ms Flack’s family are present, although her mother Chris Flack and twin sister Jody Flack are among those watching proceedings via videolink.

The hearing is being held adhering to social distancing rules, with witnesses and lawyers listening in remotely.

Journalists began queueing outside the court in Poplar High Street at 7.30am to secure one of the 20 spaces inside.

You may also want to watch:

Coroner Mary Hassell welcomed Ms Flack’s mother and sister to the hearing.

In her opening remarks resuming the inquest, she said: “We are here simply to find the answer to four questions - who died, when they died, where they died and how they came about their death.”

Ms Flack had been due to stand trial for assaulting her boyfriend, former tennis player and model Lewis Burton in December, after police arriving at the bloodstained scene described it looking like “a horror movie”.

She immediately stepped back from her forthcoming presenting duties.

Her family had increased concerns about her mental state as the trial loomed, while Mr Burton also pleaded to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to drop the case.

Her death prompted an outpouring of sorrow from celebrity friends, colleagues and fans, who referenced one of her social media posts from December in which she urged people to “be kind”.

Ms Flack’s management team criticised the CPS for conducting a “show trial” which prompted a review into her death.

However, the CPS found the case was handled “appropriately”.

The inquest continues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Mandeville Street fight: Two men arrested after two men shot and stabbed

Mandeville Street. Picture: @999London

Broadway Market stabbing: Warnings issued after gang of youths seen running around ‘armed with machetes and large knives’

Police tape off the crime scene after someone was stabbed in Broadway Market. Picture: @999London

Police officer bottled near Shoreditch Station

A police officer was bottled near Shoreditch Station at night on July 31. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Protesters clash with Hoxton museum’s board over slave trader Robert Geffrye’s statue

Hackney Stand Up To Racism held a demonstration to protest against the Robert Geffrye statue outside the Museum of the Home. Picture: Dean Ryan

Hackney-born actor Idris Elba becomes first patron of Dalston-based community arts organisation

Hackney-born movie and television actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ and director, Idris Elba OBE. Picture: Maarten De Boer

Most Read

Mandeville Street fight: Two men arrested after two men shot and stabbed

Mandeville Street. Picture: @999London

Broadway Market stabbing: Warnings issued after gang of youths seen running around ‘armed with machetes and large knives’

Police tape off the crime scene after someone was stabbed in Broadway Market. Picture: @999London

Police officer bottled near Shoreditch Station

A police officer was bottled near Shoreditch Station at night on July 31. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Protesters clash with Hoxton museum’s board over slave trader Robert Geffrye’s statue

Hackney Stand Up To Racism held a demonstration to protest against the Robert Geffrye statue outside the Museum of the Home. Picture: Dean Ryan

Hackney-born actor Idris Elba becomes first patron of Dalston-based community arts organisation

Hackney-born movie and television actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ and director, Idris Elba OBE. Picture: Maarten De Boer

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Wealdstone striker Hughes on being released by Leyton Orient and his rise in men’s football

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, Picture: Simon O'Connor

Ireland centurions stun England in thriller

Ireland's Paul Stirling (right) celebrates reaching his century with captain Andrew Balbirnie, who also reached three figures in the win over England in the third One Day International match at the Ageas Bowl

Stoke Newington driver handed £90 fine for drive-through coronavirus test

Edmonton Green Shopping Centre. Picture: Google Maps

Caroline Flack: Inquest resumes into death of Love Island presenter

File photo dated 20/2/2019 of Caroline Flack. Love Island narrator Iain Stirling remembered Caroline Flack's

RAF veteran from Stamford Hill thanks military charities for mobility scooter gift

Stamford Hill resident Leon Newmark, 82, with his new mobility scooter.