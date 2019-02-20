Caroline Flack: Inquest resumes into death of Love Island presenter

File photo dated 20/2/2019 of Caroline Flack. Love Island narrator Iain Stirling remembered Caroline Flack's "passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm" as the show paid tribute to her on Monday. PA Wire/PA Images

The inquest into the death of television presenter Caroline Flack has resumed at Poplar Coroner’s Court this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 40-year-old former former Love Island and X Factor host was found hanged at her home in Stoke Newington on February 15.

She had been due to stand trial the following month for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton - a charge she denied.

The inquest, before coroner Mary Hassell, was initially opened and adjourned on February 19.

No members of Ms Flack’s family are present, although her mother Chris Flack and twin sister Jody Flack are among those watching proceedings via videolink.

The hearing is being held adhering to social distancing rules, with witnesses and lawyers listening in remotely.

Journalists began queueing outside the court in Poplar High Street at 7.30am to secure one of the 20 spaces inside.

You may also want to watch:

Coroner Mary Hassell welcomed Ms Flack’s mother and sister to the hearing.

In her opening remarks resuming the inquest, she said: “We are here simply to find the answer to four questions - who died, when they died, where they died and how they came about their death.”

Ms Flack had been due to stand trial for assaulting her boyfriend, former tennis player and model Lewis Burton in December, after police arriving at the bloodstained scene described it looking like “a horror movie”.

She immediately stepped back from her forthcoming presenting duties.

Her family had increased concerns about her mental state as the trial loomed, while Mr Burton also pleaded to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to drop the case.

Her death prompted an outpouring of sorrow from celebrity friends, colleagues and fans, who referenced one of her social media posts from December in which she urged people to “be kind”.

Ms Flack’s management team criticised the CPS for conducting a “show trial” which prompted a review into her death.

However, the CPS found the case was handled “appropriately”.

The inquest continues.