Search

Advanced search

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

PUBLISHED: 14:24 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 15 June 2020

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

met

Detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on the 243 bus in Stoke Newington.

A man is believed to have got on the bus in Dalston at about 2.30am on May 31, and spoke with the victim before she fell asleep.

You may also want to watch:

When she woke she claims he was sexually assaulting her. She remonstrated with him and he got off the bus. The victim then reported the incident to the driver, who called police.

Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image can help with their enquiries.

Det Sgt Adam Knott said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim. To awake to find the suspect subjecting her to a serious sexual assault will have been a very traumatic experience and it is imperative that we find the man responsible to ensure he is brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 1509/31May. To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Non-essential Hackney shops prepare to reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown

Brother LDN is a unisex lifestyle brand based at Netil Market. Picture: Eat Work Art

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Gang members jailed

Volunteers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

SWIM volunteers will be handing out protective gear and giving advice to residents outside Dalston Kingsland Station. Picture: Googlemaps

Most Read

Non-essential Hackney shops prepare to reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown

Brother LDN is a unisex lifestyle brand based at Netil Market. Picture: Eat Work Art

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Gang members jailed

Volunteers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

SWIM volunteers will be handing out protective gear and giving advice to residents outside Dalston Kingsland Station. Picture: Googlemaps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Peyraud-Magnin ‘will only remember positives’ at Arsenal

Arsenal Women's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mitchell confirms Arsenal exit

Arsenal Women's Emma Mitchell during the SSE Women's FA Cup Semi Final match at the Marine Travel Arena, Liverpool.

Tottenham defender Davies relishing Manchester United clash on return

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

13-year-old admits kicking Hackney police officers in alleged group attack

Frampton Park Road, Hackney. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24