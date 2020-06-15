CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

Detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on the 243 bus in Stoke Newington.

A man is believed to have got on the bus in Dalston at about 2.30am on May 31, and spoke with the victim before she fell asleep.

When she woke she claims he was sexually assaulting her. She remonstrated with him and he got off the bus. The victim then reported the incident to the driver, who called police.

Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image can help with their enquiries.

Det Sgt Adam Knott said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim. To awake to find the suspect subjecting her to a serious sexual assault will have been a very traumatic experience and it is imperative that we find the man responsible to ensure he is brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 1509/31May. To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.