Police release CCTV image following sexual assault on 48 bus in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault on the 48 bus. Picture: Met Police met

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on the 48 bus have issued the image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The case involved sexual touching and took place at about 10.30pm on July 4 2019 on board a Route 48 bus between London Bridge and Clapton, shortly before the Mare Street stop.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference D.

Det Insp Cindy Yau, of the road traffic policing command said: “Maintaining a safe network for those travelling on buses is vital. Sexual assaults on buses in London are a very rare occurrence and when they do happen, these investigations are prioritised.

“The technology available to us is very strong and we encourage anyone who is a victim of or a witness to this kind of assault to contact police.

“On conviction we will always strive for the harshest possible sentence and also seek orders to be made preventing offenders from using the bus network wherever possible.”

“These despicable acts are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated and we will continue to do all we can to make bus routes safe for those travelling.”