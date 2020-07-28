Search

Advanced search

Police release CCTV image following sexual assault on 48 bus in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 14:38 28 July 2020

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault on the 48 bus. Picture: Met Police

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault on the 48 bus. Picture: Met Police

met

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on the 48 bus have issued the image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault on the 48 bus. Picture: Met PolicePolice want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault on the 48 bus. Picture: Met Police

The case involved sexual touching and took place at about 10.30pm on July 4 2019 on board a Route 48 bus between London Bridge and Clapton, shortly before the Mare Street stop.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference D.

You may also want to watch:

Det Insp Cindy Yau, of the road traffic policing command said: “Maintaining a safe network for those travelling on buses is vital. Sexual assaults on buses in London are a very rare occurrence and when they do happen, these investigations are prioritised.

“The technology available to us is very strong and we encourage anyone who is a victim of or a witness to this kind of assault to contact police.

“On conviction we will always strive for the harshest possible sentence and also seek orders to be made preventing offenders from using the bus network wherever possible.”

“These despicable acts are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated and we will continue to do all we can to make bus routes safe for those travelling.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Stamford Hill Primary School closes down after losing half its pupils

Stamford Hill Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

The invasive species to look out for in Hackney’s gardens and green spaces

Japanese Knotweed. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Hackney businessman reports his car stolen in insurer dispute

The AA removing Mr Singh's car. Picture: Jagmohan Singh

10 arrested in dawn raids after year-long investigation into gang shootings in Hackney - including Uzi sub-machine gun incident

Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized during Operation Detroit. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Stamford Hill Primary School closes down after losing half its pupils

Stamford Hill Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

The invasive species to look out for in Hackney’s gardens and green spaces

Japanese Knotweed. Picture: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Hackney businessman reports his car stolen in insurer dispute

The AA removing Mr Singh's car. Picture: Jagmohan Singh

10 arrested in dawn raids after year-long investigation into gang shootings in Hackney - including Uzi sub-machine gun incident

Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized during Operation Detroit. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

London Lions bolster squad with signing of Dirk Williams

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Police release CCTV image following sexual assault on 48 bus in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault on the 48 bus. Picture: Met Police

King’s Cross benches become London’s biggest open air art gallery

Weronika Gesicka untitled is part of an open air exhibition in King's Cross The Games We Play

Wine drinkers are in the pink with summery rosé

Rose wine reccs and 1: Haut Gl�on in the Vall�e du Paradis, source of fine ros� 2: More and more ros� to meet demand: the bottling line at Maison Ventenac 3: Organically grown vines at Domaine Gayda

England’s Broad ‘in form of his life’ says Strauss

England's Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson at the end of play on day three of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford