CCTV image released in Hackney rape investigation

Detectives investigating a rape in Hackney have released this image of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Detectives investigating an alleged rape in South Hackney have released an image of a man they want to speak to, who they believe can help with their enquiries.

The incident reportedly happened between 11pm and 11.30pm on September 25, after the victim was approached by a stranger near to Victoria Park Road.

The man engaged her in conversation as they walked to Well Street, where he attacked her.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Const Russell Popplewell, from the Met’s Safeguarding Team, said: “I would ask everyone to have a good look at this image and see if they recognise this man. This is of course an incredibly serious incident and we are carrying out an intensive investigation to identify the man responsible.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on the night of September 25 to get in touch with us. Any detail – no matter how small – could assist with our investigation.”

If you recognise the man in the image or if you have any information that could help the investigation please call police on 101 quoting cad 2496/28SEP20.