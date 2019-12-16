Police release further CCTV images following antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

One of the people police want to speak to following an attack in Amhurst Park. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police investigating a vile antisemitic attack on a senior rabbi in Stamford Hill have released new CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

The prominent figure, a 54-year-old dayan who sits as a judge in Judaic courts, was in Hackney for a family wedding when he was attacked while walking back to a relative's home in Amhurst Park just before 10pm on November 29.

According to volunteers from the neighbourhood watch group Shomrim, the hooded attackers shouted: "Kill Jews, f*** Jews".

They allegedly repeatedly punched him and threw him to the ground, leaving him bleeding on the pavement after a passer-by shouted at them.

He left the country the next day but police have since spoken to him and taken a statement.

Det Supt Adam Ghaboos said: "Luckily, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries in this attack, however he was subjected to a barrage of vile anti-Semitic abuse that no one should be subjected to. Hate crime in Hackney, like the rest of London, will absolutely not be tolerated.

"I would very much like to identify these men so that they can be spoken to by my officers. I have no doubt that someone will know who they are."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who can identity the men in the pictures should call 07500 850625 quoting Cad 6332/30Nov, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.