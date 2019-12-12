Video

CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington

This man is wanted by police over an assault in Stoke Newington. Archant

Police have released CCTV footage of a man wanted over attacks on three workers at a Stoke Newington pub last month.

A customer at the Three Crowns on the junction of the High Street and Church Street got into an argument with a member of staff at about 1.20am on Saturday November 9.

He smashed a glass in the face of the 32-year-old worker before punching him to the floor, causing deep cuts to his face.

He then assaulted a second member of staff, a man in his 20s, punching him in the face. As he left the venue he then turned and punched a third worker, 28, knocking him unconscious.

The attacker is described as a light-skinned black man with a short dark beard and hair tied back in a bunch. He was wearing a beige short-sleeved T-shirt, a silver necklace, light trousers, dark shoes and was carrying a thick dark coat with a fur-lined hood.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 618/09NOV.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.