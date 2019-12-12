CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington
PUBLISHED: 12:39 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 12 December 2019
Police have released CCTV footage of a man wanted over attacks on three workers at a Stoke Newington pub last month.
A customer at the Three Crowns on the junction of the High Street and Church Street got into an argument with a member of staff at about 1.20am on Saturday November 9.
He smashed a glass in the face of the 32-year-old worker before punching him to the floor, causing deep cuts to his face.
He then assaulted a second member of staff, a man in his 20s, punching him in the face. As he left the venue he then turned and punched a third worker, 28, knocking him unconscious.
The attacker is described as a light-skinned black man with a short dark beard and hair tied back in a bunch. He was wearing a beige short-sleeved T-shirt, a silver necklace, light trousers, dark shoes and was carrying a thick dark coat with a fur-lined hood.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 618/09NOV.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.