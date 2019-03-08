Search

CCTV shows customer and Upper Clapton shopkeeper scuffle moments before stabbing

PUBLISHED: 11:38 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 01 October 2019

The customer and shopkeeper scuffling in Star Market moments before the stabbing.

Archant

CCTV footage shows a customer scuffling with an Upper Clapton shopkeeper - moments before he was stabbed over 80p change.

Sahin Erdogan, 42, was working in Star Market at 2.30pm on Wednesday July 10 when he was attacked.

Footage shows the customer paying for some items before walking around to the other side of the counter, where a scuffle broke out. The man was led out of the shop, but moments later the shopkeeper was knifed.

In August police released an image of the man in the hope of tracking him down.

On Friday detectives investigating the attack appeared on Crimewatch to ask for the public's help again. No arrests have been made.

Police want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: MetPolice want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: Met

"There was a little altercation over the change being given. It was about 80p, it's crazy," one of three people in the shop at the time told the Gazette.

"There was shouting and swearing and a bit of pushing and shoving. We didn't realise what had happened until we saw the blood gushing out. It happened so quickly, we were in shock."

Sahin, who has run the shop for some 15 years, was taken to hospital and was off work for the next week.

"It's upsetting and scary, you don't feel safe," added the witness, who owns a shop around the corner. "Normally it's nice around here. It used to be a rough area when it was known as Murder Mile but it's cleaned up since then."

Anyone who recognises the man can contact officers in the Central East CID via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote Cad 4702/10July.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people who have information can visitfearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously - your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

Most Read

Hackney Council announces new dockless bike partnerships as London-wide byelaw edges closer

Uber launched electric Jump bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

London Fields workspace and nightclub The Laundry could be demolished to make way for luxury flats

GV of Laundry on Warburton rd

Hackney Walk: Luxury fashion mall funded by Boris Johnson’s riot regeneration cash is a ghost town

The shop Present has been boarded up since it was ram raided twice, and the shutters have still not been fixed. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Clapton paedophile jailed for 7 and a half years for child abuse which followed social media grooming

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

