Video

CCTV shows customer and Upper Clapton shopkeeper scuffle moments before stabbing

The customer and shopkeeper scuffling in Star Market moments before the stabbing. Archant

CCTV footage shows a customer scuffling with an Upper Clapton shopkeeper - moments before he was stabbed over 80p change.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sahin Erdogan, 42, was working in Star Market at 2.30pm on Wednesday July 10 when he was attacked.

Footage shows the customer paying for some items before walking around to the other side of the counter, where a scuffle broke out. The man was led out of the shop, but moments later the shopkeeper was knifed.

In August police released an image of the man in the hope of tracking him down.

On Friday detectives investigating the attack appeared on Crimewatch to ask for the public's help again. No arrests have been made.

Police want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: Met Police want to speak to this man over a stabbing in Star Market. Picture: Met

"There was a little altercation over the change being given. It was about 80p, it's crazy," one of three people in the shop at the time told the Gazette.

You may also want to watch:

"There was shouting and swearing and a bit of pushing and shoving. We didn't realise what had happened until we saw the blood gushing out. It happened so quickly, we were in shock."

Sahin, who has run the shop for some 15 years, was taken to hospital and was off work for the next week.

"It's upsetting and scary, you don't feel safe," added the witness, who owns a shop around the corner. "Normally it's nice around here. It used to be a rough area when it was known as Murder Mile but it's cleaned up since then."

Anyone who recognises the man can contact officers in the Central East CID via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote Cad 4702/10July.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people who have information can visitfearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously - your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.