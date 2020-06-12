Search

13-year-old among four arrested after alleged Hackney police officer assault

PUBLISHED: 09:49 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 12 June 2020

Frampton Park Road, Hackney. Picture: Google Maps

Frampton Park Road, Hackney. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A 13-year-old child is one of four people who have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of Hackney police officers.

At about 3.30pm on June 10, officers on patrol around Frampton Park Road in Hackney were flagged down because of an alleged assault.

When they spoke to people nearby, an alleged confrontation ensued and more police attended the scene.

A male and female police constable both suffered minor injuries, including cuts and bruises, but did not require hospital treatment.

Footage of an incident circulating social media has now been watched 800,000 times on Twitter.

Yesterday (June 11), this newspaper reported two men, aged 32 and 20, had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Last night, police also arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man.

They are all scheduled to go to court today.

Cmdr Barnet said he was “horrified” over the alleged assault: “We have ensured the welfare of the officers and they continue to be supported by their colleagues.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 with reference Cad 4315/10Jun, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

