Clapton community group set up in response to serious youth violence to hold second meeting

A community group set up in response to serious youth violence in Hackney is hosting its second meeting next month.

Stand United, which launched in the wake of the fatal stabbing of Tashaun Aird in Stoke Newington earlier this year, will hold the event at the Pedro Club in Lower Clapton on November 16.

Mercinth Anderson set up the group with her family and the first meeting, which took place in July, focused on a community response to knife crime.

This time she is hoping to have some young people on the panel to discuss their feelings regarding serious youth violence and knife crime in particular.

"We want to discuss what we as a community can do," Mercinth told the Gazette.

"It's an epidemic. The thing is we can turn a blind eye and say: 'It won't affect me' but you never know.

"Enough is enough. My son is 24, I can't imagine what it would feel like."

Anyone interested in featuring on the panel can contact 9standunited@gmail.com.