Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

PUBLISHED: 11:15 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 30 July 2019

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A paedophile from Clapton has been found guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media.

Yousef Ibrahim. Picture: Met PoliceYousef Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Abraham Ibrahim, 21, of Woodmill Road, contacted his victims through messaging apps. He arranged to meet one of them outside of London in June last year and committed a string of serious sexual offences against her.

At the same time, he was chatting to another girl, 14, in London, who he met several times and engaged in sexual activity.

Police were called after the parents of one of the girls found explicit images on her phone. His home was raided in September and he was arrested.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday he was found guilty of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with a child, meeting a child following sexual grooming, two counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of possessing an indecent image of a child and attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

You may also want to watch:

His brother Yousef Ibrahim, 29, of the same address, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice after contacting the friend of one of the victims while his brother was on remand and urging her to change her story.

They will both be sentenced on September 27.

Det Insp Mark Rogers, who led the investigation, said: "Abraham Ibrahim was a lone, opportunist offender who targeted his young victims on social media platforms knowing they were vulnerable, pursuing them for his own sexual gratification.

"Yousef Abraham has tried to influence the course of the investigation. His actions were utterly reckless, misguided, and resulted in his conviction.

"I like would to praise the children and their families who have shown great courage in supporting the investigation and giving evidence in a difficult and traumatic court case."

Abraham Ibrahim was cleared of six counts of sexual activity with a child and meeting a third girl following sexual grooming.

Yousef was found not guilty of two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Most Read

David Bello-Monerville stabbing: Family’s agony as third brother is murdered

David Bello-Monerville

Adoptive family forced to move house and change names after huge Hackney Council data breach

Hackney Council posted a letter containing the adoptive family's deatils to the birth parents. Picture: PA

Layer Cake actor Tamer Hassan breaks silence on Vinnie Jones fight

Brit actor Tamer Hassan who dined at Stoke Newington's Yumyum Thai restaurant on Tuesday night

Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Joseph Burke-Monerville shooting: Fears for safety of ‘gang member’ called to testify at controversial inquest

Joseph Burke-Monerville died of a gunshot wound to the head. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

David Bello-Monerville stabbing: Family’s agony as third brother is murdered

David Bello-Monerville

Adoptive family forced to move house and change names after huge Hackney Council data breach

Hackney Council posted a letter containing the adoptive family's deatils to the birth parents. Picture: PA

Layer Cake actor Tamer Hassan breaks silence on Vinnie Jones fight

Brit actor Tamer Hassan who dined at Stoke Newington's Yumyum Thai restaurant on Tuesday night

Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Joseph Burke-Monerville shooting: Fears for safety of ‘gang member’ called to testify at controversial inquest

Joseph Burke-Monerville died of a gunshot wound to the head. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Anthony Yarde to fight Sergey Kovalev for WBO Light Heavyweight Championship in Russia

Anthony Yarde (left) fightingTravis Reeves. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

VPCCL: Super Rangers one point from title, Sky continue unbeaten run and Regents get first win

Mark Partridge batting for Regents in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson

Alabi and Harrold net for O’s XI in Canvey defeat

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold takes a shot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Rose and Lloris back for Audi Cup

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose walks past the trophy after collecting his runner's up medal after the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Nando’s Yard: Food, live music and special events at Shoreditch pop-up

Nando's brunch will be on offer at Nando's Yard. Picture: Kris Kirkham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists