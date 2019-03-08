Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

A paedophile from Clapton has been found guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media.

Abraham Ibrahim, 21, of Woodmill Road, contacted his victims through messaging apps. He arranged to meet one of them outside of London in June last year and committed a string of serious sexual offences against her.

At the same time, he was chatting to another girl, 14, in London, who he met several times and engaged in sexual activity.

Police were called after the parents of one of the girls found explicit images on her phone. His home was raided in September and he was arrested.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday he was found guilty of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with a child, meeting a child following sexual grooming, two counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of possessing an indecent image of a child and attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

His brother Yousef Ibrahim, 29, of the same address, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice after contacting the friend of one of the victims while his brother was on remand and urging her to change her story.

They will both be sentenced on September 27.

Det Insp Mark Rogers, who led the investigation, said: "Abraham Ibrahim was a lone, opportunist offender who targeted his young victims on social media platforms knowing they were vulnerable, pursuing them for his own sexual gratification.

"Yousef Abraham has tried to influence the course of the investigation. His actions were utterly reckless, misguided, and resulted in his conviction.

"I like would to praise the children and their families who have shown great courage in supporting the investigation and giving evidence in a difficult and traumatic court case."

Abraham Ibrahim was cleared of six counts of sexual activity with a child and meeting a third girl following sexual grooming.

Yousef was found not guilty of two counts of perverting the course of justice.