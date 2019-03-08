Clapton paedophile jailed for 7 and a half years for child abuse which followed social media grooming

A 21-year-old paedophile faces seven and a half years in jail after grooming teen girls on social media before committing "serious sexual offences".

Clapton man Abraham Ibrahim, 21, was sentenced today at Snaresbrook Crown Court after being found guilty of a series of offences during a July trial.

Ibrahim, of Woodmill Road, will be on the sex offenders register for life.

He contacted his victims using social media, and after exchanging messages, he met one girl outside of London last June and went on to commit a number of serious sexual offences against her. At the same time he was also messaging a London 14-year-old.

He met this girl several times and assaulted her.

He was found guilty of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with a child, meeting a child following sexual grooming, two counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of possessing an indecent image of a child and attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

His brother Yusuf, 29 and of the same address, was also jailed for 12 months for perverting the course of justice - he attempted to contact the friend of one Abraham's victims to get her to change her story.

The Met's specialist crime team led the investigation, launched after the parents of one girl called police after finding explicit images on her phone.

Last September, a raid on Ibrahim's home saw him arrested.