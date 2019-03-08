Search

Watchdog finishes probe into Clapton Park Estate police shooting that left 21-year-old with ‘life-changing’ injuries

PUBLISHED: 11:19 15 March 2019

The man was shot after police attended a house in Mandeville Street. Picture: Google Maps

The man was shot after police attended a house in Mandeville Street. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The police watchdog has completed its investigation into the shooting of an armed robbery suspect by police on the Clapton Park Estate one year ago.

Six officers fired 13 shots while trying to arrest the 21-year-old in Mandeville Street on the night of March 20.

The Gazette understands the young man suffered life-changing injuries in the shooting and may never walk again.

Armed police went to the address and shots were fired. A gun was later recovered. It is not known how many times the man was shot.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation after the incident, and told the Gazette it had now concluded.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Our investigation, launched after a man was shot by Metropolitan Police officers in Hackney, is complete and our conclusions have been passed to the Metropolitan Police Service.”

A further update is expected once the Met has reviewed the report into the shooting.

Most Read

Stoke Newington building collapse: Man narrowly avoids being crushed by tumbling bricks

Emergency services closed High Street while they cleared away the rubble.

Stoke Newington building collapse: New CCTV footage shows just how close man came to death

Police at the scene.

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

‘We’ve not closed down’: Stoke Newington Thai restaurant Yum Yum responds after website hacked

Hackers made it look like Yum Yum was now permanently closed.

Marian Court: Families still waiting to be moved from Homerton block as demolition looms

Rahana Begum outside her home. Picture: Polly Hancock

