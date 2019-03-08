Claudia Perretti: Have you seen missing Hackney woman?

Claudia Peretti is missing from Stoke Newington. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are concerned about a woman who has been missing from her home in Hackney since Friday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Claudia Perretti, 35, was last spotted wearing a brown jacket, a scarf, black jeans and trainers at about 1pm. She is 5ft 3in with shoulder-length dark hair and wears glasses. She is known to visit the north London area.

Officers are appealing for anyone who knows where she is to get in touch.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call police in the West Area Command Unit via 101 quoting CAD 3893/29MAR19.