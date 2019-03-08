Search

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to 'at least 30 girls' in Stamford Hill

PUBLISHED: 13:02 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 20 May 2019

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

Police are hunting a flasher who may have exposed himself to as many as 30 young girls at the weekend.

Scotland Yard received "a number of reports" of a man indecently exposing himself in Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill, between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday.

Volunteers from the Hasidic security patrol Shomrim believe there were at least 30 victims.

The suspect is thought to be in his 40s, and was wearing a black beanie hat and a beige jacket.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2986 of May 19.

