Man charged with possession of a gun in Dalston
PUBLISHED: 08:37 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 02 November 2020
Archant
A man has been charged with possession of a gun in Dalston.
Alper Gungoren, 20, of Arcola Street, Dalston, was arrested on Thursday after he being detained by officers in Millers Terrace.
He has also been charged with possession of cannabis.
Gungoren appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, and has been remanded in custody to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on December 1.
