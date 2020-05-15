Search

Dalston knife robbery: Police appeal to identify man

PUBLISHED: 07:59 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 15 May 2020

The man identified in connection with the robbery at Kingsland Shopping Centre. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a robbery in Dalston.

Met officers were called at 8.50pm on Friday, April 24 to Kingsland Shopping Centre where a man in his 20s reported that the suspect approached him with a knife.

It is then said the suspect led him to a cash point where the man stole cash and an oyster card from his wallet.

Detective Constable James Readman, leading the investigation said: “I believe that this would have been witnessed by lots of members of the public.

“If you saw what happened, or if you can identify the man pictured, please do get in touch with us.”

Any witnesses in the area at the time or anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8154/24 April or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively to give information 100 per cent anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

