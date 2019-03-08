Dalston Lane stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder as victim fights for his life

A man has been charged with attempted murder over a stabbing in Dalston Lane last month that has left a man fighting for his life.

Duclant Tampwo, 29, of no fixed address, is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were called to Dalston Lane at the junction with Lower Clapton Road at 3.15am on Sunday, March 24. A 49-year-old man who had been stabbed was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Tampwo appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and has been remanded in custody to appear at Wood Green Crown Court on April 25.