Dalston man Oguzhan Altun charged with Walthamstow stabbing murder

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder. met

A Dalston man has been charged with murdering a 24-year-old in Walthamstow.

Oguzhan Altun, 29, of Dalston Square is set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday accused of fatally stabbing Michael Paul Baptista on Thursday evening.

Police were called to Bromley Road at 7.15pm and found Mr Baptista with fatal injuries. He died at the scene and a post-mortem examination on Friday gave the cause of death as stab injuries.

Det Insp Joanna Yorke of Specialist Crime said: "I am grateful to members of the community who have come forward to assist our investigation into this murder, which is not being treated as gang-related.

"Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Baptista's family."