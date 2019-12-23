Search

Advanced search

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun charged with Walthamstow stabbing murder

PUBLISHED: 10:51 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 23 December 2019

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

met

A Dalston man has been charged with murdering a 24-year-old in Walthamstow.

Oguzhan Altun, 29, of Dalston Square is set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday accused of fatally stabbing Michael Paul Baptista on Thursday evening.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to Bromley Road at 7.15pm and found Mr Baptista with fatal injuries. He died at the scene and a post-mortem examination on Friday gave the cause of death as stab injuries.

Det Insp Joanna Yorke of Specialist Crime said: "I am grateful to members of the community who have come forward to assist our investigation into this murder, which is not being treated as gang-related.

"Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Baptista's family."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun charged with Walthamstow stabbing murder

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Edible woodland with 6,500 trees and shrubs to be planted on Hackney Marshes

David Elliott, CEO of Trees for Cities with Cllr Jon Burke and Christine King from the Tree Musketeers. Picture: Hackney Council

Tottenham Hotspur grounds staff prepare to work through Christmas to get pitch ready for Boxing Day football

General view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: PA

Three teens found guilty of killing 15-year-old music producer Tashaûn Aird in Somerford Grove

Romaine Williams-Reid

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun charged with Walthamstow stabbing murder

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Edible woodland with 6,500 trees and shrubs to be planted on Hackney Marshes

David Elliott, CEO of Trees for Cities with Cllr Jon Burke and Christine King from the Tree Musketeers. Picture: Hackney Council

Tottenham Hotspur grounds staff prepare to work through Christmas to get pitch ready for Boxing Day football

General view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: PA

Three teens found guilty of killing 15-year-old music producer Tashaûn Aird in Somerford Grove

Romaine Williams-Reid

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Brill ‘potentially’ out for the season

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Lions top of BBL tree for Christmas

Brandon Peel in action for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

O’s goalkeeper Sargeant says he celebrated Maguire-Drew stunner like it was his own

Orient's Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

‘Even the weak can help’: Hackney Council hosts first-ever dedicated Hanukkah event

Rabbi Herschel Gluck next to the specially built 12ft menorah in the Town Hall Square. Picture: Hackney Council/ Sean Pollock Photographer

Spurs investigating after Rudiger is allegedly targeted with racist abuse

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger was reportedly targeted with racist abuse against Tottenham. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists