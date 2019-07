Graham Road stabbing: Man, 27, knifed in the chest

The man was stabbed in Graham Road. Picture: Met Police MPS

A man was stabbed in the chest in Dalston last night.

Emergency services were called to Graham Road just after 11.30pm.

The victim, aged 27, was taken to an east London hospital.

His condition is not life threatening according to Scotland Yard.

There have been no arrests.

A crime scene and road closures were in place until 6am this morning.