Stoke Newington robber jailed for bank heist

PUBLISHED: 14:21 24 July 2020

Daniel Gurley. Kent Police

Daniel Gurley. Kent Police

police

A robber from Stoke Newington has been jailed for five years for an attack on a security van driver as he was delivering cash to a bank.

Daniel Gurley, 38, of Stoke Newington Church Street, denied committing the offence along with two other men in Rainham High Street, Medway, on September 25.

But he was found guilty by a jury following a four-day trial at Maidstone Crown Court this week.

Warren Young, 36, of Cavendish Avenue, Gillingham, and getaway driver Samnit Sidhu, 24, of Cromwell Road in Grays, Essex, pleaded guilty to the robbery and were sentenced in November.

The victim, who was uninjured, described how he had just unloaded a cash box from the back of his van when he was approached by a man, who was later identified as being Young.

Gurley was present when the cash box was snatched from him, and both men escaped in a black Nissan driven by Sidhu.

Although their faces were not seen in CCTV footage of the incident, detectives proved their involvement by tracking the movements of their getaway vehicle through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) software and analysing data from their mobile phones.

Sidhu was carrying a bag containing packets of cocaine and herbal cannabis, a set of weighing scales and about £3,000 cash when he was arrested.

When Young was arrested the next day, about £10,000 in cash was found inside a carrier bag in the basement of his home.

Police were able to link Gurley to the other pair and proved he travelled with them to Rainham on the day of the robbery, and his DNA was found on a glove found on the passenger seat of Sidhu’s car.

Investigating officer Det Const Mark Froome said: “Gurley was an active participant in this robbery, working with Young and Sidhu to plan and carry out this attack on an unsuspecting driver going about his daily business.

“Although he didn’t take the cash box, Gurley was on stand-by to help Young in carrying out the robbery should he need it.

“He continued to deny his involvement throughout the trial, but the jury saw through his lies and he will now spend a considerable amount of time in jail, along with Young and Sidhu.”

Young received a custodial sentence of four-and-a-half years while Sidhu, who also admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of a CS spray, was jailed for five years and three months.

