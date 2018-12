Dead body found on Stamford Hill building site

Emergency services at the scene in Filey Avenue at the junction with Upper Clapton Road. Picture: @999London Archant

A dead body has been found on a building site in Stamford Hill this morning.

Police were called by medics to the site in Filey Avenue just before 9.30am.

The death is being treated as unexplained and no arrests have been made.

Police are making enquiries and the building site was taped off this morning.