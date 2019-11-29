Search

Depraved and cowardly - Hackney man jailed for life for raping two women

PUBLISHED: 15:46 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 29 November 2019

Graden admitted two rapes on lone women and has now been jailed for life

Archant

A "depraved and cowardly" man from Hackney has been jailed for life for raping two women.

Jonathan Graden captured on CCTV before raping a woman in Spitalfields.Jonathan Graden captured on CCTV before raping a woman in Spitalfields.

Jonathan Graden, 30, was caught after attacking a woman in Spitalfields last year, and his DNA was then linked to a previous attack in 2011.

Earlier this month at Snaresbrook Crown Court he was locked up for life with a minimum of 10 years.

The court heard how he approached a 22-year-old woman in Hanbury Street in November 2018, before following her into a building and raping her in the basement.

CCTV appeals were circulated in the media and Graden eventually handed himself in to police in December, when his DNA was matched to an attack seven years earlier.

He approached the victim, 24, from behind in Dyers Hall Road, Leystonstone, pushing her to the floor and then raping her.

He admitted both attacks.

Det Con Chris Ives, said: "Graden is an obvious danger to women; I am glad he has been brought to account.

"In contrast to Graden's depraved and cowardly actions, his victims have acted with courage and dignity. I sincerely hope that the sentence handed down today brings them both a measure of comfort and closure."

Det Sgt Kendal Moore, said: "This investigation highlights the strength of these two women who have been subjected to horrific sexual violence by this predatory male.

"It also shows that no matter how many years have passed, officers are resolute in their determination to bring sexual offenders to justice.

"Through hard work, resilience and diligence in investigation, officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command and Complex Case Team have been able to ensure that Graden has been convicted.

"I would encourage anyone who has been the subject of sexual assault to contact the police, you will be supported by specialist officers who are determined to bring those responsible to justice."

