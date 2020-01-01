Video

Derrick Fatunbi jailed for life for attempted murder of police officer after Clapton Park Estate shootout

Derrick Fatunbi. Picture: Met Police Archant

A gunman who fired at armed police in a shootout at his Clapton Park Estate home has been jailed for life for attempted murder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers had gone to arrest Derrick Fatunbi, 23, at his house in Mandeville Street over an armed car-jacking on the Woodberry Down Estate when he refused to surrender and appeared at his window with a shotgun.

Both Fatunbi and officers fired, and Fatunbi fell back into the room. Cops then entered the property and faced Fatunbi on the stairs. He pointed his weapon at officers and was shot several times.

Fatunbi was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, and the Gazette understands he may never walk again. No officers were injured.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated the incident and handed its findings to the Met in March 2019. It has not yet commented on the case.

You may also want to watch:

Fatunbi will serve at least 12 years in jail after being sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty on January 28.

He was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and robbery, the latter in relation to the car-jacking, which happened late on March 19, 2018, hours before the shooting.

Fatunbi had been part of a group in a Nissan Primera who held up a Range Rover on Woodberry Down. One of them, armed with a shotgun, pointed his weapon at the windscreen and after another gun was drawn the Range Rover occupants fled and the car was stolen.

Police found the Nissan abandoned in Lordship Lane and traced it back to the Fatunbi family.

Det Con Chris Williams, from the Met's specialist crime command, said: "The outcome of this incident could have been even more serious. Having committed a violent robbery, Fatunbi threatened the police officers who were trying to arrest him and it is hugely fortunate that there was no loss of life that night."

Ch Supt Andy Walker from the firearms unit, added: "Our armed officers put themselves in harm's way on a daily basis to keep people safe from dangerous criminals.They responded with remarkable tenacity and immense bravery to track down a particularly violent criminal and stop him from harming anyone else, and I am pleased the trial judge commended their bravery. I have no doubt that London is safer now that Fatunbi has been brought to justice."

A second man - Shannon Robertson - 25, of Oak Avenue, Tottenham, was found not guilty of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.