Disability hate crime rates soar in Hackney

Cllr Sade Etti says Hackney is no place for hate. Picture: Hackney Council. Hackney Council

A 125% rise in disability hate crimes in the last 12 months means Hackney now has the highest volume of disability hate crimes in the capital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Metropolitan Police recorded crime count of Hackney disability hate crimes. Picture: Metropolitan Police hate crime dashboard Metropolitan Police recorded crime count of Hackney disability hate crimes. Picture: Metropolitan Police hate crime dashboard

Data obtained from the Metropolitan police and The Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) show an increase in disability hate crimes across Hackney from September 2019 to September 2020.

Jon Cooper, Head of Public Affairs and Policy at disability charity United Response said: “People with learning disabilities face many inequalities and discrimination in their daily lives.

“If they do not feel safe where they live, they will not be able to feel confident in accessing community facilities such as shops and pubs.

“This can lead to seclusion within their own homes, which might then bring about further risk of abuse from isolation.”

MOPAC data shows Hackney has the highest volume of disability hate crimes in London. Picture: MOPAC MOPAC data shows Hackney has the highest volume of disability hate crimes in London. Picture: MOPAC

MOPAC’s data shows the wards with the highest levels of disability hate crime in Hackney are Brownswood and Springfield.

It also shows that Hackney has the largest volume of hate crime of any London borough over the last 12 months, with Islington, Camden and Croydon close behind.

This is consistent with the findings obtained by two national disability charities which found new police figures showing disability hate crimes reported across Greater London had soared by 20% in 2019-20.

Charities United Response and Leonard Cheshire, who support people with disabilities across England and Wales and across the U.K respectively, found a total of 477 disability hate crimes were recorded in the capital last year.

MOPAC data on disability hate crime offences by Hackney ward. Picture: MOPAC MOPAC data on disability hate crime offences by Hackney ward. Picture: MOPAC

Nearly half (198) of these crimes were classed by the Metropolitan Police as ‘violence’ – incidents which included assault and harassment towards disabled people.

Only seven of the total 477 disability hate crimes committed in Greater London between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020, resulted in a police charge for the perpetrator – a charge rate of less than 1.5%.

Charities Leonard Cheshire and United response say that while widespread increases in disability hate crimes could, in some cases, be due to improved reporting efforts and confidence among victims.

However, it would be remiss not to acknowledge rising violence and soaring rates of cyber-crime towards people with learning disabilities.

You may also want to watch:

The charities said: “Just one disability hate crime was reported as taking place online in Greater London last year – a figure which scarcely scratches the surface of the true scale of cowardly online abuse targeted at disabled people in the region.”

John Cooper continued: “As a society, we must come together to educate and empower – educating victims, witnesses and even criminals on the nature and impact of disability hate crimes, but also empowering those who are targeted to speak out and report incidents to the authorities.

“Only when more people are aware of how these crimes happen and affect people’s lives will we perhaps see fewer crimes and more charges.

“Our research has shown a sharp rise in online disability hate crimes during the 2019/20 financial year.

“These figures could of course just be the tip of the iceberg and with lockdown necessitating increased online communication, it is likely these figures will continue to rise and into next year.”

The Association of Chief Police Officers and the CPS have agreed a common definition of hate crime: “Any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person’s disability or perceived disability.”

Hackney council has recently launched a new ‘No Place for Hate’ campaign as part of its strategy tackling hate crime in the borough, which began in 2018.

Cllr Sade Etti, Hackney Council’s No Place for Hate Champion said: “Our shared values of tolerance and inclusivity are what makes Hackney such a wonderful place to live in, work in and visit - and we will never allow these values to be eroded by hatred and discrimination.

“Now more than ever, we need to come together to reiterate the clear message that Hackney is no place for hate.

“We know that you may feel afraid to report a hate crime, but you don’t need to suffer alone.”

Hate crime can be reported to the police by calling 999 in an emergency, and 101 in other situations. You can also report hate crime to Stop Hate UK on 0800 138 1625.

To report offensive graffiti to the council click here



Contact North London Victim Support for free local support on 0808 186 9291 (8am-8pm Monday to Friday) or 0808 1689 111 at all other times. You can also request support online here.

Access free, confidential and independent victim support through London Victim and Witness Service on 0808 168 9291.

Access a free Restorative Justice Service with Calm Mediation by telephone on freephone 0300 102 3031 or email at restorative.justice@calmmediation.org