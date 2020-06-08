Search

Dispersal order granted following reported ‘unlicensed rave’ in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 09:51 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 08 June 2020

Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police have received additional powers to disperse crowds after an alleged unlicensed rave in Hackney.

A dispersal order was put in place around E5, Upper Clapton, from 4pm on June 6 until 4pm today (June 8).

READ MORE: Arrests made as ‘hundreds’ attend illegal Hackney party during lockdown

This means officers can make anyone leave the area or face arrest.

It was granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, following reports of an unlicensed music event.

