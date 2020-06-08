Dispersal order granted following reported ‘unlicensed rave’ in Hackney
Police have received additional powers to disperse crowds after an alleged unlicensed rave in Hackney.
A dispersal order was put in place around E5, Upper Clapton, from 4pm on June 6 until 4pm today (June 8).
This means officers can make anyone leave the area or face arrest.
It was granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, following reports of an unlicensed music event.
