Dispersal order granted following reported ‘unlicensed rave’ in Hackney

Police have received additional powers to disperse crowds after an alleged unlicensed rave in Hackney.

A dispersal order was put in place around E5, Upper Clapton, from 4pm on June 6 until 4pm today (June 8).

This means officers can make anyone leave the area or face arrest.

It was granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, following reports of an unlicensed music event.