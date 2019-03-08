Search

Advanced search

Drug dens on Woodberry Down Estate shut down by police

PUBLISHED: 15:10 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 07 October 2019

The closure order pinned on the door of the property in Vivian House on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @MPSWoodberryDwn

The closure order pinned on the door of the property in Vivian House on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @MPSWoodberryDwn

Archant

Two drug dens on the Woodberry Down Estate have been shut down by police.

The properties, both in Vivian House, Seven Sisters Road, were being used for the supply and use of crack cocaine and heroin and local officers said neighbours could now "breathe a sigh of relief" after they took action on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

Woodberry Down police wrote on Twitter: "We were successful in getting #ClosureOrders on 2 #DrugsDens that were a blight on the residents lives but now empty. Also got an order on the block to stop unwanted individuals going there. Breach = arrest."

The order states: "Anyone found in the communal areas of Vivian House and its grounds without a legitimate reason for being here and anyone found inside 10 and 11 Vivian House is liable for arrest."

Police said anyone who sees people in the block who shouldn't be there can call 101.

Most Read

Drug dens on Woodberry Down Estate shut down by police

The closure order pinned on the door of the property in Vivian House on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @MPSWoodberryDwn

‘I thought I was going to have my throat cut’: Man gets 15 years for aggravated Clapton house robbery

Jason Brown has been jailed for 15 years for aggravated burglary at a house in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Save the 48! Hackney Council urges TfL to U-turn on ‘unacceptable’ plan to slash bus services across borough

A file image of the 48 bus in Shoreditch High Street. Picture: Aubrey Morandarte (Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)

Met Police investigate claims officer ‘assaulted’ champion boxer at Hackney Carnival

Jason Matthews in 2015 and, right, Jason being searched by a police officer at Hackney Carnival. Police are investigating claims he was assaulted by the same officer. Pictures: Archant/Darren Ashwood

Ex-Woodberry Down tenant inspired to write play on housing crisis

Jelena Budimir at rehearsals for Property.

Most Read

Drug dens on Woodberry Down Estate shut down by police

The closure order pinned on the door of the property in Vivian House on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @MPSWoodberryDwn

‘I thought I was going to have my throat cut’: Man gets 15 years for aggravated Clapton house robbery

Jason Brown has been jailed for 15 years for aggravated burglary at a house in Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Save the 48! Hackney Council urges TfL to U-turn on ‘unacceptable’ plan to slash bus services across borough

A file image of the 48 bus in Shoreditch High Street. Picture: Aubrey Morandarte (Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)

Met Police investigate claims officer ‘assaulted’ champion boxer at Hackney Carnival

Jason Matthews in 2015 and, right, Jason being searched by a police officer at Hackney Carnival. Police are investigating claims he was assaulted by the same officer. Pictures: Archant/Darren Ashwood

Ex-Woodberry Down tenant inspired to write play on housing crisis

Jelena Budimir at rehearsals for Property.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s coach Embleton delighted for squad after Northampton victory

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Winks gives backing to Tottenham boss Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks (left) and Christian Eriksen in conversation (Pic: Yui Mok/PA)

Orient attacker Brophy full of praise for striker Harrold who set up his match winner

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Bears and Raiders give London an NFL game to match the occasion at Tottenham

Oakland Raiders Maurice Hurst celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears Chase Daniel (not in picture) and the game finishing during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Grant will help club reinstate vital transport

The Hackney Caribbean Elderly Organisation's weekly excercise class.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists