Drug dens on Woodberry Down Estate shut down by police

The closure order pinned on the door of the property in Vivian House on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @MPSWoodberryDwn Archant

Two drug dens on the Woodberry Down Estate have been shut down by police.

Residents of #VivianHouse can now breath a sigh of relief! We were successful in getting #ClosureOrders on 2 #DrugsDens that were a blight on the residents lives but now empty. Also got an order on the block to stop unwanted individuals going there. Breach = arrest. #ByebyeASB pic.twitter.com/v01Rz7oBQz — Woodberry Down Police (@MPSWoodberryDwn) October 5, 2019

The properties, both in Vivian House, Seven Sisters Road, were being used for the supply and use of crack cocaine and heroin and local officers said neighbours could now "breathe a sigh of relief" after they took action on Saturday.

Woodberry Down police wrote on Twitter: "We were successful in getting #ClosureOrders on 2 #DrugsDens that were a blight on the residents lives but now empty. Also got an order on the block to stop unwanted individuals going there. Breach = arrest."

The order states: "Anyone found in the communal areas of Vivian House and its grounds without a legitimate reason for being here and anyone found inside 10 and 11 Vivian House is liable for arrest."

Police said anyone who sees people in the block who shouldn't be there can call 101.