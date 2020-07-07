Search

Man who attacked victim in ‘brutal’ Hackney stabbing jailed for 14 years

PUBLISHED: 17:52 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 07 July 2020

Duclant Tampawo. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man who stabbed his victim four times in a “brutal” Hackney attack has been jailed for 14 years.

At the Old Bailey on February 3, Duclant Tampawo, 30, of Lansdowne in Hackney, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on his victim.

Police were called to a 49-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on Lower Clapton Road at about 3.15am on March 24 last year.

He had been attacked in nearby Ashanti Mews, a small alleyway bordering a churchyard, and quickly lost consciousness.

Taken to hospital in a critical condition, the victim had to have a number of operations and was placed into an induced coma for several weeks.

Investigating officers from Central East CID found a red bag in the alleyway with a bloodied black knife inside.

CCTV revealed Tampawo had chained up his bike on Mare Street at around 3.05am and approached the victim sitting on a bench, beckoning him to follow towards the entrance of Ashanti Mews.

Around 90 seconds later, the footage showed Tampawo running back along Lower Clapton Road.

He arrived at a hostel on Lansdowne Drive at about 3.30am.

While police were reviewing the hostel’s CCTV on March 27 that year, Tampawo came back to the site and was arrested.

Today (July 7), Tampawo was sentenced to 14 years and one month, including a three-year extended licence.

Det Con Ben Stone, who led the investigation, said: “Tampawo carried out a brutal attack, stabbing the victim multiple times which caused significant internal damage, and left him bleeding on the ground.

“He has never explained the reasons for this assault which left the victim in a critical condition and requiring extensive hospital treatment for a number of months.

“He is clearly a dangerous offender and we are pleased he is now behind bars.”

