Appeal after elderly man targeted in ‘cowardly’ Hackney robbery

PUBLISHED: 11:51 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 25 November 2020

An image of the man police would like to speak to. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A 71-year-old man was pushed over and robbed as he tried to withdraw money from a cash machine in Hackney.

Met Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace following the incident, which happened on October 5 at 12.50am in Stoke Newington.

The victim was drawing money out of a cash machine at a petrol garage when he was approached by a man asking for £5.

After the victim declined, the man pushed him over and stole cash and a bank card before fleeing on foot towards Stamford Hill.

The 71-year-old was left “shocked and upset” following the attack but was otherwise uninjured.

Det Con Farhang Razavi, of the Central East Command Unit, said: “This cowardly attack left the victim shocked and upset.

“We urge any members of the public who can help our enquiries to make contact.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV should call 101 with reference CAD 224/5 Oct.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

