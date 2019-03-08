Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

PUBLISHED: 12:44 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 01 August 2019

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

An emerging rap star who "could not release his grip" on running a county lines route out of Hackney is facing jail along with his partner in crime from Lower Clapton.

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco, and Akwasi Kwateng, 24, of Lindisfarne Way, were found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs on Tuesday following an eight-week trial at Blackfriars Crown Court.

They will be sentenced in September, along with four others who have already pleaded guilty to supplying class A drugs.

Among the four is Donovan Corbett, 22, of Lockgate Close on the River Lea towpath.

Detectives identified 32-year-old Kent man Allen as the organiser of at least four drug dealing routes out of London into the home counties, which used lower-level gang members to run the drugs from Hackney.

You may also want to watch:

During the trial, the court heard that in the early hours of December 12, 2017, police executed 15 warrants across London and the home counties resulting in £25,000 in cash and half a kilo of heroin being seized.

Det Insp Dave Williams, from Specialist Crime North said: "Drug dealing is inextricably linked to the violence we have seen across the capital.

"This result is a culmination of months of hard work and dedication focused on tackling these prolific drug dealers who would targeted vulnerable people and managed multiple drug lines for the sole purpose of financial gain."

"Allen had landed a successful and lucrative recording contract with a major label where he could have left his life of crime and violence behind, however he could not release his grip on running a county lines route and will now be spending time behind bars instead of working on his music."

All six were convicted as part of Operation Halmist, carried out by the Met's Specialist Crime North, formerly known as Trident Central Gangs Unit.

Halmist was set up to disrupt county lines operations in east London. The operation was supported by other Trident units, as well as Hackney Gangs Unit, the Territorial Support Group (TSG) and the Financial Investigation Unit.

Most Read

Homeless man dies after spending months living in Stoke Newington bus stop

The bus stop in Stoke Newington, outside Beyond Retro. Picture: Roy Chacko

Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Vigil to be held in memory of homeless man Musa who died in Stoke Newington bus stop

Musa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio

London Fields Boys gang members jailed over revenge bid on Hackney murder witness

Agnes Sina-Inakoju

Drug dealers jailed for 22 years after Hackney gang police crackdown

Top row: Simone Di Bernardo, Altan Gultekin, Kjell Henry-Sobers. Bottom row: Koby Milton, Shannon Robertson, Jerrell Rose-Smith. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

Homeless man dies after spending months living in Stoke Newington bus stop

The bus stop in Stoke Newington, outside Beyond Retro. Picture: Roy Chacko

Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Vigil to be held in memory of homeless man Musa who died in Stoke Newington bus stop

Musa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio

London Fields Boys gang members jailed over revenge bid on Hackney murder witness

Agnes Sina-Inakoju

Drug dealers jailed for 22 years after Hackney gang police crackdown

Top row: Simone Di Bernardo, Altan Gultekin, Kjell Henry-Sobers. Bottom row: Koby Milton, Shannon Robertson, Jerrell Rose-Smith. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Maguire-Drew: We want more goals from set-pieces

Jordan Maguire Drew of Leyton Orient attempts a shot against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Paulo the hero for Spurs in spot-kick win

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Beattie so glad to be back at Arsenal

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Emerging rap star Asco guilty of running county lines operation out of Hackney

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

New police chief for Hackney promises to treat knife and drug suspects ‘as human beings’

Met Police borough commander Marcus Barnett... aiming to make the streets of Hackney safer. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists