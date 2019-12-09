Exauce Ngimbi: Hackney man Kieran Brown charged with Lower Clapton murder

A man will appear in court today charged with murdering Hackney man Exauce Ngimbi in Lower Clapton.

Police at the scene in Clarence Road. Picture: Nadeem Saeed Police at the scene in Clarence Road. Picture: Nadeem Saeed

Kieran Brown, 26, is accused of murder and possession of a pointed or bladed article following the fatal stabbing of the 22-year-old in Clarence Mews near the Pembury Estate.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court.

Police were called to the scene just after 2pm on Thursday after reports of a fight. Medics fought to save Exauce's life but he died half-an-hour later.

Three other people who were arrested over the stabbing have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Exauce is the fifth person to be killed in Hackney this year.

In April father-of-five Steve Brown, 47, was knifed off Matthias Road, Stoke Newington, and died at the scene. No one has been charged over his death.

The same month Homerton man Joshua White, 29, was stabbed to death on the Frampton Park Estate. Three teenagers have been charged with his murder and are set to go on trial in March. They are David Kerrigan, 19, of Clapton, Taylar Isaac, 18, of Homerton and a 16-year-old who cannot be named, also from Homerton.

Tashaûn Aird, 15, was stabbed nine times in Somerford Grove, Stoke Newington, on May 1. Three people are currently on trial for his murder - Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Collier Row, Havering, and two 15-year-olds who cannot be named.

In September Sandra Samuels was killed in her home on the Milton Gardens Estate. Gavin Shane Carl Lewis, 40, was charged with her murder.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or call 101 quoting CAD 3931/05Dec19. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people who have information about violence or knife crime can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.