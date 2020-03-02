Search

Families call for action over anti-social behaviour from Kingsland Road clubgoers

PUBLISHED: 13:47 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 02 March 2020

A fight breaks out in Kingsland Road.

A fight breaks out in Kingsland Road.

People living in Kingsland Road say they are still waiting for real action over anti-social behaviour from clubgoers leaving venues in the early hours.

Families complained last summer that a stretch of the A10 in Haggerston had become a "clubbing district" and the noise and fighting at closing time was keeping them up all night.

Now, after another brawl last month, they have renewed their calls for tougher enforcement. Dozens of people were congregating in the street at 4am on February 22, with a video showing a fight taking place. Police were called but didn't arrive until the area had cleared.

One neighbour said more controls should be put on venues regarding dispersal of people at closing time.

They added: "Licences of the premises should be reviewed. Why do most of them have to be open until 5am?"

Tony Chung, who lives with his family above their dry cleaners The Steam Room, says things have got a bit better in recent months since a CCTV camera was installed that is monitored 24/7 by officers at Stoke Newington Police Station.

But he added: "I'm not sure what the police can do."

Council crime chief Cllr Caroline Selman said complaints had reduced but she would contact police following the latest incident.

