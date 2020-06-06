Man shot dead in Hackney

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man has died after reports of shots fired in Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton

Police were called at around 11.30pm on Friday, 5 June and found a man in his twenties suffering gunshot injuries.

Despite treatment by London Ambulance Service medics and officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Detectives have launched an investigation and officers are working to establish the full circumstances.

There has been no arrest.

On Saturday morning cordons remained in place at the scene, where a full forensic examination has commenced.

A section 60 has been authorised across Hackney from 12.15am to 3.15pm on Saturday, 6 June, meaning officers can search anyone in the borough.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call police on 101, reference 8894/5June.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.