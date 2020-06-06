Search

Man shot dead in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 06:41 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:41 06 June 2020

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man has died after reports of shots fired in Brackenfield Close in Lower Clapton

Police were called at around 11.30pm on Friday, 5 June and found a man in his twenties suffering gunshot injuries.

Despite treatment by London Ambulance Service medics and officers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Detectives have launched an investigation and officers are working to establish the full circumstances.

There has been no arrest.

On Saturday morning cordons remained in place at the scene, where a full forensic examination has commenced.

A section 60 has been authorised across Hackney from 12.15am to 3.15pm on Saturday, 6 June, meaning officers can search anyone in the borough.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call police on 101, reference 8894/5June.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Arrests made as ‘hundreds’ attend illegal Hackney party during lockdown

Picture: Tom Palliser

Homerton Hospital midwife is first NHS worker to become Vogue cover model

Rachel Millar on 'the new frontline’ Vogue cover. Picture: Vogue/Jamie Hawkesworth

Hundreds gather for Hackney Black Lives Matter vigil

Hackney Stand Up To Racism and Facism (SUTR) organised a demonstration outside Hackney Town Hall on June 3 for Black Lives Matter. Picture: Dean Ryan

Hackney Council criticised for cleaning Black Lives Matter graffiti

The Black Lives Matter graffiti in Forest Road. Picture: Priya Dave

Coronavirus rent dispute could see Hackney agency vacate offices after 17 years

Valery Demure in her Regent Studios office. Picture: JC Verona

