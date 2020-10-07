Finsbury Park stabbing: Police release CCTV footage to trace man over attack that left victim with life-changing injuries

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police met

Detectives have issued an appeal to trace a man they want to speak to about a stabbing in Finsbury Park last year, which left the victim with life-changing injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

The 23-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the stairwell of a block of flats in Seven Sisters Road just before 8pm on May 27, 2019, leaving him with serious injuries to his head, neck and cheek.

Police want to trace a man, believed to be aged in his 20s, who was captured on CCTV at a bus stop at the junction of Wilberforce Road with Seven Sisters Road at 7.45hrs the same day, who they believe can help with their enquiries.

Det Const Tom Lynch-Lawton who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a terrible attack in which the victim sustained serious injuries. We are determined to get justice for him and to make sure those responsible face the consequences of their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6589/27May19, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.