Green Lanes Walk stabbing: Five Hackney youths charged with attempted murder

Green Lanes Walk where the boy was stabbed. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Detectives have charged five youths from Hackney over the stabbing of a teenager on Green Lanes Walk in Manor House on April 6.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service and later discharged.

Three 17-year-old boys from Hackney, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on April 7 and and bailed.

Yesterday (Monday) they attended an east London police station and were charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. Tishane Johnson-Farrell, 20, of Downs Road, Lower Clapton, has been charged with the same.

Ibrahim Lunat, 19, of Stellman Close, Lower Clapton was also charged with attempted murder.

All were remanded to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

Anyone with information is asked to call the central east gangs task force via 101 quoting CAD 6478/6Apr or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.