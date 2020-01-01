Search

Gang police appeal to find red-headed woman over New Year's shooting in Dalston club

PUBLISHED: 12:58 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 15 January 2020

The woman police want to speak to regarding Visions nightclub New Year's Day shooting. Picture: Met Police

The woman police want to speak to regarding Visions nightclub New Year's Day shooting. Picture: Met Police

met

Detectives investigating a shooting at a New Year's event in a Dalston nightclub last year have released an image of a woman they want to track down.

An altercation between two men took place in The 588 Club, which was formerly Visions Video Bar, in Kingsland Road, just after 4.50am on January 1 2019.

Following a struggle a gun was fired, striking a 28-year-old woman in the leg.

She is still receiving medical treatment for her injuries more than one year on.

A 41-year-old man was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in August.

Police would like to now speak to a woman who they believe can help with their investigation.

She is described as a black woman and had short red hair at the time of the attack.

Det Const Kerry Cooper, from the Met's specialist crime unit, said: "This altercation led to a completely innocent woman being injured and it is only by sheer luck she did not suffer more serious injuries."

Visions was stripped of its licence and closed down by Hackney Council in January over the incident.

Anyone who recognises the person pictured should call police on 101 quoting reference number 3029/01Jan19.

